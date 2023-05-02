Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

