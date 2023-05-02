Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

