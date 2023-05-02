Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.
SRRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Scholar Rock Price Performance
SRRK stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.