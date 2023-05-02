H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) PT Lowered to $47.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.3 %

HEES opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $176,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 76.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 227,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 98,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

