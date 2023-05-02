UBS Group Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $150.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 169.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.