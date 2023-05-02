Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $136.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PDS opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $665.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.38.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.