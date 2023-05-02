Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.20.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,235 shares of company stock valued at $589,719. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Littelfuse Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $243.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.86 and a 200 day moving average of $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.