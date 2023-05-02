Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BRF Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.67. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
