Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.67. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

