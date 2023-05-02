Analysts Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) PT at $19.17

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $10,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 823,484 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $13,098,000.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.39 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

