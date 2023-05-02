Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $5.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,644,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

