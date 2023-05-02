BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $7.10 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $110.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

