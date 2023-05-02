ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.17) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ALX Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will earn ($4.17) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 52.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $72,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

