FY2023 EPS Estimates for Accuray Incorporated Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Accuray in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million.

Accuray Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ARAY opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $330.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Articles

