FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Issued By William Blair

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.35. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASGN. Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE ASGN opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

