FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Issued By Zacks Research

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Badger Meter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Badger Meter’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BMI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $136.55 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $139.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

