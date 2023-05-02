FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 255.21 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

