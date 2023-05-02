FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 255.21 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.