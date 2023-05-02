Brokers Offer Predictions for BellRing Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BellRing Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.