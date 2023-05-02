Brokers Offer Predictions for BellRing Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BellRing Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.
BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.
Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.