Brokers Offer Predictions for CACI International Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $18.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.32. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.43 per share.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share.

CACI International Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.20.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $316.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CACI International by 284.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

