Research Analysts Set Expectations for Comcast Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Comcast stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

