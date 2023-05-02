Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.31. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2024 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $120.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Crocs by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.