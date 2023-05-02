FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Cut by Analyst

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.
Progressive Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
