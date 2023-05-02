FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Cut by Analyst

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Shares of PGR opened at $135.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

