FY2023 EPS Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevance Health in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $32.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $32.66. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

ELV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

NYSE:ELV opened at $472.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.99. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.