FY2023 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

EQT Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EQT opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in EQT by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $2,719,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

