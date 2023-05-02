Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.