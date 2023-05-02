HC Wainwright Comments on Gold Resource Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Resource in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

GORO stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,972,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

