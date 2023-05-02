Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will earn ($2.24) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $7.72 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $177.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

