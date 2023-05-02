Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 2.5 %

HSII opened at $25.75 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $515.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.98 million.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.