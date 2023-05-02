DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $7.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIX stock opened at $147.51 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,438,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.