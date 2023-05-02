Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for John Bean Technologies Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on JBT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $107.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $126.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.