KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $24.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $24.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.82. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $384.43 on Monday. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
