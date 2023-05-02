William Blair Comments on ServiceNow, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Shares of NOW opened at $450.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.08.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total transaction of $321,268.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,918,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.77, for a total value of $2,213,043.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,568 shares in the company, valued at $21,727,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total transaction of $321,268.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,918,525.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $28,445,676. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.