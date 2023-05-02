FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.