Brokers Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.02 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

