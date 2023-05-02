FY2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $10.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Polaris Stock Up 1.0 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of PII opened at $109.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Polaris by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

