Privia Health Group (PRVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Privia Health Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect Privia Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $456,366.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $456,366.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,718,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,750,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,979 shares of company stock worth $9,833,061 in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

