Regal Rexnord (RRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.05-$10.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.02-10.85 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.9 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.