NuStar Energy (NS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

NuStar Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.77 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 149.25% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.85.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 444.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

