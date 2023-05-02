Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

STWD stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

