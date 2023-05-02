Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
STWD stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.
Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
