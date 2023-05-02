OneSpan (OSPN) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. OneSpan has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.62 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneSpan Trading Down 0.1 %

OSPN stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.45 million, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.92. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 180.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OneSpan by 131.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

