ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ARC Document Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 184,621 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 101,777 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.