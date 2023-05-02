Contrasting YS Biopharma (YS) and The Competition

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare YS Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|46.53%
|8.78%
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|-$550,000.00
|2.28
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|$1.53 billion
|$4.49 million
|-6.96
YS Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YS Biopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|YS Biopharma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|114
|591
|881
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.83%. Given YS Biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
YS Biopharma competitors beat YS Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
YS Biopharma Company Profile
YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
