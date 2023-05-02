OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Critical Review

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Risk and Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $62.45 million 4.11 -$11.44 million ($0.63) -23.78 Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.80 -$2.48 million ($0.03) -123.33

This table compares OptimizeRx and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimizeRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -18.30% -7.12% -6.76% Rimini Street -0.61% -36.98% 7.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OptimizeRx and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $27.43, suggesting a potential upside of 83.10%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.19%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Summary

Rimini Street beats OptimizeRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.