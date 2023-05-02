Reviewing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $1.92 billion 0.07 $26.68 million $0.73 5.25 Brightcove $211.01 million 0.82 -$9.02 million ($0.22) -18.27

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scienjoy and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 6.04% 19.89% 15.41% Brightcove -4.27% -3.62% -1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scienjoy and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scienjoy presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 970.50%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Brightcove.

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Brightcove on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

