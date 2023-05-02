Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Financial Review

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempo Automation and Key Tronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Key Tronic.

This table compares Tempo Automation and Key Tronic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.88 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Key Tronic $531.82 million 0.14 $3.38 million $0.38 18.11

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Risk & Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90% Key Tronic 0.78% 1.62% 0.49%

Summary

Key Tronic beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

