Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,992 shares of company stock worth $12,179,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

