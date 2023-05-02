Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.65 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Shares of CAT opened at $217.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

