Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,888,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 359,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.59). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

