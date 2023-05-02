CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSGS opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

