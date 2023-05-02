Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Model N Stock Performance

Model N stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.69. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $711,452.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,092.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $711,452.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Model N by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

See Also

