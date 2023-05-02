Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SASR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,091.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of SASR opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $986.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $42.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

