Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price at $203.14

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $66,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

